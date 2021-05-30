OPEN APP
UP announces 10 lakh aid for kin of journalists who died due to Covid-19

On the occasion of Hindi Journalism Day, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced 10 lakh aid for the kin of journalists who passed away due to coronavirus.

According to UP Chief Minister's Yogi Adityanath's office, the Information Department of the state government had gathered the details of the deceased journalists, and the financial assistance was released to their families on Sunday.

On May 22, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had said 420 doctors across the country have succumbed to the Covid-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic.

As per IMA's list, 41 doctors had died in Uttar Pradesh till May 22.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst affected states by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Union Ministry of Health, the state currently has 46,201 active Covid cases, while 20,208 people have succumbed to the viral infection.

Yesterday, the UP government launched a welfare scheme for children who have either lost both of their parents to Covid-19 or the earning parent.

