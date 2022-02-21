Amid the ongoing seven-phase UP assembly elections, the Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is all set to visit the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow today. The Aam Aadmi Party Twitter shared that Kejriwal will address public meetings in Ramnagar, Lucknow and Barabanki.

Meanwhile, in the third of the seven phase polls in Uttar Pradesh, over 61% polling was recorded till 5 pm. The voting for the remaining phases of the Uttar Pradesh election will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The average voter turnout for the single-phase elections to the 117-member assembly in Punjab was 69.65%, while in Uttar Pradesh, where 59 constituencies went to polls in phase three, it was 61.61 per cent, according to 5 pm voting percentage data updated by the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App at midnight.

Additionally, the polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa has been completed, the two-phase Manipur elections shall take place on February 28 and March 5. The results of all the elections will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

