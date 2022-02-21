UP assembly elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal all set to campaign in UP today

Meanwhile, in the third of the seven phase polls in Uttar Pradesh, over 61% polling was recorded till 5 pm. The voting for the remaining phases of the Uttar Pradesh election will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The average voter turnout for the single-phase elections to the 117-member assembly in Punjab was 69.65%, while in Uttar Pradesh, where 59 constituencies went to polls in phase three, it was 61.61 per cent, according to 5 pm voting percentage data updated by the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App at midnight.