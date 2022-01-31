Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address a virtual ‘Jan Chaupal’ rally. This will be his first for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

This virtual rally is meant for 21 assembly constituencies of western UP from where the seven-phase assembly polls will begin on February 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party has shared the link of the rally with local residents, and virtual rally studios have been set up in the constituencies, reported Hindustan Times.

BJP’s virtual rally in-charge Anoop Gupta said big screens would be set up in all the divisions of Nakur, Behat, Saharanpur (city), Saharanpur (Dehat), Deoband, Gangoh and Rampur Maniharan. He said, “about 49,000 people will be connected to the rally... In 7,878 booths, the heads and panna pramukhs (voters’ list in charges) would be connected."

Additionally, the Prime Minister will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on Monday via video-conferencing, his office said.

The state commissions for women, the departments for women and child development in the state governments, university and college teaching faculty, students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be part of the event, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

Modi will address the 30th NCW Foundation Day programme at 4:30 pm on Monday via video-conferencing, it said. The theme of the programme is "She The Change Maker", aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.

