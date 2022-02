LUCKNOW : The elections Commision of India (ECI) recorded a 51.93 per cent voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 3 pm.

Uttar Pradesh went into second phase of ongoing voting on 14 February , Monday. Voting began at 7 am.

According to the ECI date, Amroha witnessed the highest voter turnout of 60.05% followed by Saharanpur (56.56%) and Moradabad (55.62%) so far.

Bareilly reported a voter turnout of 49.84% till 3 pm, while Sambhal saw 49.11% voter turnout.

Further, Budaun reported 47.69% voter turnout while Rampur registered 52.63% polling. Shahjahanpur recorded 46.78% voter turnout and Bijnor reported 51.81% polling.

Polling is underway in 55 assembly constituencies covering nine districts such as Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

