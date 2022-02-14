UP Assembly polls 2022: 51.93% voter turnout till 3 pm, Amroha tops with 60% polling. Details here

Bijnor, Feb 14 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel assists an elderly voter to reach the polling booth for casting her vote for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Najibabad, in Bijnor on Monday. (ANI Photo)

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST

According to the ECI date, Amroha witnessed the highest voter turnout of 60.05% followed by Saharanpur (56.56%) and Moradabad (55.62%) so far.