UP Assembly polls 2022: 51.93% voter turnout till 3 pm, Amroha tops with 60% polling. Details here

UP Assembly polls 2022: 51.93% voter turnout till 3 pm, Amroha tops with 60% polling. Details here

Bijnor, Feb 14 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel assists an elderly voter to reach the polling booth for casting her vote for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Najibabad, in Bijnor on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Livemint

According to the ECI date, Amroha witnessed the highest voter turnout of 60.05% followed by Saharanpur (56.56%) and Moradabad (55.62%) so far.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

LUCKNOW : The elections Commision of India (ECI) recorded a 51.93 per cent voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 3 pm. 

Uttar Pradesh went into second phase of ongoing voting on 14 February , Monday. Voting began at 7 am.

According to the ECI date, Amroha witnessed the highest voter turnout of 60.05% followed by Saharanpur (56.56%) and Moradabad (55.62%) so far.

Bareilly reported a voter turnout of 49.84% till 3 pm, while Sambhal saw 49.11% voter turnout.

Further, Budaun reported 47.69% voter turnout while Rampur registered 52.63% polling. Shahjahanpur recorded 46.78% voter turnout and Bijnor reported 51.81% polling.

Polling is underway in 55 assembly constituencies covering nine districts such as Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. 

