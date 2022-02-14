This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Further, Budaun reported 47.69% voter turnout while Rampur registered 52.63% polling. Shahjahanpur recorded 46.78% voter turnout and Bijnor reported 51.81% polling.
Polling is underway in 55 assembly constituencies covering nine districts such as Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
