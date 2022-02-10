Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  UP Assembly polls: 35% voter turnout for Phase 1 elections till 1 pm. Details here

UP Assembly polls: 35% voter turnout for Phase 1 elections till 1 pm. Details here

Voters arrive to cast their ballot at a polling station in Meerut on February 10, 2022, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)
1 min read . 02:43 PM IST Livemint

In this first phase, 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls. 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase

The state of Uttar Pradesh went into elections on 10 February. The first phase of this elections saw a voter turnout of a little over 35% till 1pm. 

The first phase of polling started at 7am and will continue till 6pm. 

The first phase of assembly elections are being held in adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In this first phase, 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls. 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

The first phase will see the Jat-dominated western Uttar Pradesh and Doab vote. 

This first phase elections stand as the indicator of the other six phases of elections yet to come. 

Ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

