UP Assembly polls: 35% voter turnout for Phase 1 elections till 1 pm. Details here

Voters arrive to cast their ballot at a polling station in Meerut on February 10, 2022, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)

In this first phase, 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls. 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase