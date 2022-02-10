UP Assembly polls: ECI records 35% voter turnout for Phase 1 elections till 3 pm

2 min read.Updated: 10 Feb 2022, 04:43 PM ISTLivemint
The first phase of voting is key for BJP which is battling the SP-RLD alliance that seeks to take advantage of the combined strength of the renascence alliance of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary.
Listen to this article
LUCKNOW :
The first phase of Assembly elections has started in Uttar Pradesh . On 10 February till 3 pm latest trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a voter turnout of 48.24% has been recorded in the state, according to Hindustan Times.
The first phase of polling started at 7am and will continue till 6pm.
The assembly elections are being held in adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The first phase of voting is key for BJP which is battling the SP-RLD alliance that seeks to take advantage of the combined strength of the renascence alliance of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary.
There were reports of EVMs and VVPATs malfunctioning at some polling stations. The polling authorities said that these complaints are being addressed immediately.
In this first phase, 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls. 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.
The voting is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.
The first phase will see the Jat-dominated western Uttar Pradesh and Doab vote.