UP Assembly Polls Phase 6: 36.33% voter turnout till 1pm. Details here

The state of Uttar Pradesh went into the sixth phase of elections on 3 March, today. The sixth round will see people vote for 57 seats. This round will also seal the fates of political heavy-weights in the state, such as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya.

Till 1pm in the afternoon, these crucial constituencies saw a voter turn out of 36.33%, according to the official statement.

The districts where polling is being held are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

In a detailed list, it was noted that Ambedkarnagar reported the highest voter turnout in the sixth phase till 1pm with 40.60%. Balrampur recorded the lowest with 29.89%. Other constituencies had Siddharthnagar (36.51%), Basti (37.48%), Sant Kabir Nagar (34.42%), Maharajganj (35.32%), Gorakhpur (36.63%), Kushinagar (39.36%), Deoria (39.95%) and Ballia (36.39%) voter turnout.

57 seats, spread across 10 districts are voting today. There are a total of over 2.14 crore voters in this phase.

These 57 assembly segments, of which 11 are reserved, are crucial for the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of these seats.

Among the 676 candidates in the fray this time are Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban fighting his first assembly polls, state Congress president Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar.

Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kumar Shukla said the campaign for the sixth phase ended at 6 pm on Tuesday and all preparations for voting have been completed.

