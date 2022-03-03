UP Assembly Polls Phase 6: 36.33% voter turnout till 1pm. Details here

The state of Uttar Pradesh went into the sixth phase of elections on 3 March, today. The sixth round will see people vote for 57 seats. This round will also seal the fates of political heavy-weights in the state, such as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya.

