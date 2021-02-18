UP Assembly's budget session to begin today

The Budget session for 2021-22 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence on Thursday with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is slated to table the budget at 11 am on Monday. The session will continue till March 10.

An all-party meeting was also called by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Wednesday ahead of the budget presentation. He sought cooperation from the leaders for the smooth running of the budget session.

He had informed that the budget will be paperless and the finance minister will read out the Budget paper from a tablet.

"The state finance minister will read out the Budget paper from a tablet. All the members have been given tablets and necessary training," Dikshit had said.

On February 16, COVID-19 tests of all MLAs and MLCs were conducted in view of the pandemic.

