Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP Assembly's budget session to begin today
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker H N Dixit and others attend an all-prty meeting, ahead of the Budget Session, in Lucknow.

UP Assembly's budget session to begin today

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST Staff Writer

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is slated to table the budget at 11 am on Monday

The Budget session for 2021-22 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence on Thursday with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses.

The Budget session for 2021-22 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence on Thursday with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is slated to table the budget at 11 am on Monday. The session will continue till March 10.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Quad's 3rd ministerial meeting today, to discuss work towards inclusive Indo-Pacific

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST

Farmers' protest updates: 4-hour nationwide Rail Roko today, Samkyukta Kisan Morcha calls for peaceful demonstration

3 min read . 06:56 AM IST

India-Mauritius trade pact gets nod

1 min read . 06:36 AM IST

As new coronavirus strains surface in India, govt issues new guidelines for travellers

2 min read . 06:31 AM IST

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is slated to table the budget at 11 am on Monday. The session will continue till March 10.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Quad's 3rd ministerial meeting today, to discuss work towards inclusive Indo-Pacific

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST

Farmers' protest updates: 4-hour nationwide Rail Roko today, Samkyukta Kisan Morcha calls for peaceful demonstration

3 min read . 06:56 AM IST

India-Mauritius trade pact gets nod

1 min read . 06:36 AM IST

As new coronavirus strains surface in India, govt issues new guidelines for travellers

2 min read . 06:31 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

An all-party meeting was also called by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Wednesday ahead of the budget presentation. He sought cooperation from the leaders for the smooth running of the budget session.

He had informed that the budget will be paperless and the finance minister will read out the Budget paper from a tablet.

"The state finance minister will read out the Budget paper from a tablet. All the members have been given tablets and necessary training," Dikshit had said.

On February 16, COVID-19 tests of all MLAs and MLCs were conducted in view of the pandemic.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.