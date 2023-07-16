UP ATS arrests suspected ISI agent for Lucknow, search on for two others

UP ATS arrests suspected ISI agent for Lucknow, search on for two others1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:32 PM IST
The Anti Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh police Sunday arrested a suspected ISI agent in Lucknow for supplying vital info about defence establishments to his handlers in Pakistan
The Anti Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh police Sunday arrested a suspected ISI agent in Lucknow for supplying vital info about defence establishments to his handlers in Pakistan. Efforts are on to arrest Armaan and Salman, his crime accomplices.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×