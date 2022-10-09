UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result Round 1 to be released today. Check details here1 min read . 11:01 AM IST
- Candidates who had applied for the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment can check the list on the official website of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.
The UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 will be released today, 9 October by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University. Candidates who had applied for the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment can check the list on the official website of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.
The UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 will be released today, 9 October by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University. Candidates who had applied for the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment can check the list on the official website of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.
The registration process had started on 30 September and ended on 7 October, 2022. The choice filling link was available on 8 October 2022. The seat confirmation fee payment window will open on 10 October and will close on 13 October 2022.
The registration process had started on 30 September and ended on 7 October, 2022. The choice filling link was available on 8 October 2022. The seat confirmation fee payment window will open on 10 October and will close on 13 October 2022.
In case the candidate is not allotted a seat the advance college fee of ₹5000 would be refunded into the account details provided by them. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MJPRU.
In case the candidate is not allotted a seat the advance college fee of ₹5000 would be refunded into the account details provided by them. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MJPRU.
-Visit the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.
-Visit the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.
-Click on UP B.Ed JEE counselling link available on the home page.
-Click on UP B.Ed JEE counselling link available on the home page.
-Enter the login details and click on submit.
-Enter the login details and click on submit.
-Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
-Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
-Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
-Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.