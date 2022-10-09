The UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 will be released today, 9 October by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University. Candidates who had applied for the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment can check the list on the official website of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

