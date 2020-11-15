UP: Ban goes bust as people burst firecrackers in Ghaziabad to celebrate Diwali

In violation of the ban imposed by the Uttar Pradesh administration, people burst firecrackers in Ghaziabad to celebrate Diwali on Saturday evening.

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has imposed a ban on the sale or use of firecrackers in NCR - Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Bulandshahr - till November end to battle high levels of air pollution and novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the bursting of firecrackers could be heard in various parts of the national capital last night, including the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi despite a ban.

Sparklers were seen lighting up the night sky while crackers went off on the ground in various parts.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30.

The air quality dipped to "severe" at several places across Delhi last night owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the Diwali celebrations in violation of a ban on the same.

A thick blanket of smog was seen at several places across the national capital as the Diwali celebrations came to an end late last night.

