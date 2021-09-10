The Uttar Pradesh government has declared 10 square km area of Mathura-Vrindavan as pilgrimage site. No sale of liquor and meat will be allowed in this area, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

On 30 August, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura. He said the officers concerned were directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade.

The chief minister made this announcement while speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme. He suggested that those engaged in liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura, that was known for producing huge quantity of animal milk.

During his visit to Mathura, Adityanath prayed to Lord Krishna to eliminate the novel coronavirus infection. “Every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi and there will be no dearth of funds for this. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region," he said.

