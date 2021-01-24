OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP becomes first state to have 2 airstrips on expressways for landing, take-off of fighter planes
Picture for representational purpose.
Picture for representational purpose.

UP becomes first state to have 2 airstrips on expressways for landing, take-off of fighter planes

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 01:53 PM IST ANI

  • One airstrip is on Lucknow-Agra Expressway while the other is on Purvanchal Expressway
  • Airstrips on expressways are designed to facilitate emergency landing and take-off of fighter planes

Lucknow: With the completion of the construction of the 3,300-metre-long airstrip near Kurebhar on Purvanchal Expressway, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways to facilitate emergency landing and take-off of fighter planes.

Speaking to ANI, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, "The construction of Purvanchal Expressway being completed rapidly. The construction of the 3,300-metre-long airstrip near Kurebhar on the expressway has been completed. All categories of aircraft can land on this airstrip. The Indian Air Force is likely to test the airstrip soon."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called Covaxin

Vaccinated people must follow Covid rules as they may still transmit coronavirus

2 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Finance Ministry allocates 660 cr additional funds to MP for capex

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock.

UK has 77 South African Covid variant cases, 9 of Brazilian, says Matt Hancock

1 min read . 04:13 PM IST
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi

Delhi records 185 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST

Notably, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways. One airstrip is on Lucknow-Agra Expressway while the other is on Purvanchal Expressway. Airstrips on expressways are designed to facilitate emergency landing and take-off of fighter planes.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force had examined Yamuna Expressway and Agra Expressway. Aircraft like Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Sukhoi 30 and Super Hercules had already landed on Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Uttar Pradesh government is trying to connect the entire northern part of the country with expressways.

The Hindon and Agra airbases of the Indian Air Force will be able to use the runway of all three expressways if needed. Also, these airstrips of Uttar Pradesh can serve the Air Force to respond against China and Pakistan in case of any war.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout