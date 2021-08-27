Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination Results 2021 have been declared on the official website of University of Lucknow on Friday. The candidates who took the examination can visit the University of Lucknow website, www.lkouniv.ac.in, to check their results.

The counselling round for successful candidates will begin from September 1, 2021. Details regarding the same will be shared with the candidates in coming days. The complete schedule for counselling will be published on the University of Lucknow website.

The direct link for candidates to check their UP B.Ed JEE results is here.

The UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination saw 90 per cent attendance this year. The entrance test was conducted on August 6 in double shifts at 1,476 centres across 75 districts of the state.

University of Lucknow announced on its Twitter handle that Ashu Rana from Lucknow bagged the first rank in the UP B.Ed entrance this year.

#LUVC @profalokkumar and UPJEE B.Ed. State Co-ordinator Prof. Amita Bajpai announced results of the examination conducted on 6th August, 2021 today, within record time of just 20 days. Ashu Rana from Lucknow bagged the 1st rank. Access results here https://t.co/8JghDM53GI pic.twitter.com/US8q1gnqxj — University of Lucknow (@lkouniv) August 27, 2021

How to check 2021 UP B.Ed JEE Result

Visit University of Lucknow website, www.lkouniv.ac.in, and click on BEd JEE Exam 2021 result link, or use the direct link above to get to this page

Enter your login details and click the submit button

Check you UP B.Ed JEE result and download it.

Take a printout for future reference

