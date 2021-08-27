1 min read.Updated: 27 Aug 2021, 02:57 PM ISTLivemint
The counselling round for successful candidates will begin from September 1, 2021. The complete schedule for counselling will be published on the University of Lucknow website
Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination Results 2021 have been declared on the official website of University of Lucknow on Friday. The candidates who took the examination can visit the University of Lucknow website, www.lkouniv.ac.in, to check their results.
The counselling round for successful candidates will begin from September 1, 2021. Details regarding the same will be shared with the candidates in coming days. The complete schedule for counselling will be published on the University of Lucknow website.