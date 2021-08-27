Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >UP BEd JEE Result 2021 declared on University of Lucknow site. Direct link here

UP BEd JEE Result 2021 declared on University of Lucknow site. Direct link here

UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination saw 90 per cent attendance this year.
1 min read . 02:57 PM IST Livemint

The counselling round for successful candidates will begin from September 1, 2021. The complete schedule for counselling will be published on the University of Lucknow website

Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination Results 2021 have been declared on the official website of University of Lucknow on Friday. The candidates who took the examination can visit the University of Lucknow website, www.lkouniv.ac.in, to check their results.

The counselling round for successful candidates will begin from September 1, 2021. Details regarding the same will be shared with the candidates in coming days. The complete schedule for counselling will be published on the University of Lucknow website.

The direct link for candidates to check their UP B.Ed JEE results is here

The UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination saw 90 per cent attendance this year. The entrance test was conducted on August 6 in double shifts at 1,476 centres across 75 districts of the state.

University of Lucknow announced on its Twitter handle that Ashu Rana from Lucknow bagged the first rank in the UP B.Ed entrance this year.

How to check 2021 UP B.Ed JEE Result

  • Visit University of Lucknow website, www.lkouniv.ac.in, and click on BEd JEE Exam 2021 result link, or use the direct link above to get to this page
  • Enter your login details and click the submit button
  • Check you UP B.Ed JEE result and download it.
  • Take a printout for future reference

