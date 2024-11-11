‘UP, Bihar ke gunde Bengal mein aake bomb factory bana rahe hai,’ says BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh accused the West Bengal government of collusion with anti-social elements, claiming that goons from UP and Bihar are establishing bomb-making factories in the state amid rising incidents of violence.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 09:51 AM IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh. (Photo: ANI)
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh. (Photo: ANI)

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that the goons from UP and Bihar have come to West Bengal and have established their factories and alleged that they are making bombs.

As reported by ANI, Ghosh said, “In every district of Bengal, incidents are being reported. There is no law and order here, state government is friends with anti-social people. Infiltrators and terrorists come from Bangladesh, Nepal and Bihar...till this state govt remains, such incidents will keep rising...”

Also Read: RG Kar case: Mamata Banerjee govt still trying to obstruct enquiry, save accused, says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

Earlier, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed his disappointment over the law and situation order in the state and the increasing crimes against women. He said that it was a “sad fact” that women in the state are subjected to atrocities, ANI reported.

"It is a sad fact of contemporary Bengal that atrocities are heaped upon women. This is something that the entire society has to resist forcefully and effectively, and we will do it," the Bengal Governor said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday met the parents of the victims in the RG Kar rape and murder case and extended his support to the family. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal said that he and the entire BJP stand with the family.

Also Read: ‘Decide who your father is’: BJP issues show-cause notice to West Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh over comment on Mamata Banerjee

"The whole of the BJP and I am with this family. Our minister of state visited them twice. I also met them during the Durga Puja. Our fight is ongoing for justice. We will continue the fight for it. The family demands justice, to punish the culprit and those who destroyed the evidence. They also want legal action against the state government which is equally responsible," Adhikari said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘UP, Bihar ke gunde Bengal mein aake bomb factory bana rahe hai,’ says BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    817.35
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    11.65 (1.45%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.50
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.05 (-1.39%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    227.85
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    5.85 (2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.40
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2 (-1.42%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc share price

    580.95
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    10.75 (1.89%)

    Coforge share price

    8,029.70
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    75.85 (0.95%)

    Page Industries share price

    48,003.65
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    15.85 (0.03%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    731.50
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    428.95
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -45.8 (-9.65%)

    Asian Paints share price

    2,544.20
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -225.05 (-8.13%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,902.00
    10:11 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -153.8 (-7.48%)

    Equitas Small Finance Bank share price

    64.92
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.77 (-5.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    ITI share price

    328.75
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    25.15 (8.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    1,002.90
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    54.7 (5.77%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    474.00
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    24.55 (5.46%)

    JSW Energy share price

    749.10
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    37 (5.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.