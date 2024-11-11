BJP leader Dilip Ghosh accused the West Bengal government of collusion with anti-social elements, claiming that goons from UP and Bihar are establishing bomb-making factories in the state amid rising incidents of violence.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that the goons from UP and Bihar have come to West Bengal and have established their factories and alleged that they are making bombs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Ghosh said, “In every district of Bengal, incidents are being reported. There is no law and order here, state government is friends with anti-social people. Infiltrators and terrorists come from Bangladesh, Nepal and Bihar...till this state govt remains, such incidents will keep rising..."

Earlier, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed his disappointment over the law and situation order in the state and the increasing crimes against women. He said that it was a “sad fact" that women in the state are subjected to atrocities, ANI reported.

"It is a sad fact of contemporary Bengal that atrocities are heaped upon women. This is something that the entire society has to resist forcefully and effectively, and we will do it," the Bengal Governor said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday met the parents of the victims in the RG Kar rape and murder case and extended his support to the family. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal said that he and the entire BJP stand with the family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The whole of the BJP and I am with this family. Our minister of state visited them twice. I also met them during the Durga Puja. Our fight is ongoing for justice. We will continue the fight for it. The family demands justice, to punish the culprit and those who destroyed the evidence. They also want legal action against the state government which is equally responsible," Adhikari said.