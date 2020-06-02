UP, Bihar knuckle down to provide jobs to returnee migrant workers

The governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have taken it upon themselves to find jobs for the more than 5.5 million migrants who have returned to the two states over the last two months. This is part of the mammoth task of rehabilitating these people who have been displaced by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Bihar government is moving to invite micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from those states in which the migrants had been working before they returned home. The Uttar Pradesh government has sought a detailed list of the manpower requirement across the different industrial sectors in the state.

“We have managed to complete skill mapping of more than 5 lakh people and are simultaneously asking the migrants about the company where they used to work and the state in which they used to live before coming home," said Sushil Kumar Modi, deputy chief minister of Bihar.

“Members of the government are then reaching out to these companies and encouraging them to come and set up base and industrial units in Bihar. This would generate employment for migrants and the Bihar government will help these companies set up bases." the Bihar deputy CM added.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are the states that are most affected by the influx of returnee migrant labourers. More than 3 million such workers having returned to Bihar, while more than 2.5 million are back in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to look for jobs for migrants and has announced that it will provide at least 2 million migrants who have come back to the state since 1 March with jobs.

“Industry leaders and MSMEs in the state have told the Uttar Pradesh government that they require at least 11 lakh (1.1 mn) workers in different sectors. We are hopeful that these migrants who have returned to the state would be able to get employment within the state and would not have to leave their homes again," said a cabinet minister in the state government.

The governments of both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have also asked all the departments under the government and ministries to find out how many people would be required to complete different government programmes. Both state governments believe that if these migrants can be employed in implementing various programmes of the government in rural areas, the state governments would be able to finish some of its work in rural areas soon.

“There are a number of government programmes and projects that are there in the rural sector. These migrants can be employed in these projects. It will not only help in completion of the project early but also provide employment to migrants in their villages or places close to their villages," Sushil Modi said. The two state governments have started skill mapping of migrants to collect information regarding the area of work, the skill of the migrants and the industry or sector in which they were employed.

The move by the two state governments is also crucial as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) faces Assembly elections in October-November this year, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of the Bharatiya Janata Party will face the electoral test in 2022.

The governments of both the states would try to include the 5.5 million people, who are now residents of the state, in their social and electoral base.

