Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh tests positive for coronavirus on Sunday amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. He was advised by the doctors to stay in home quarantine.

"After observing the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report has came back positive for Covid-19," the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said today via social media platform Twitter.

The UP BJP chief also requested his acquaintances who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the infection.

"I request everyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days to isolate and get themself tested." Singh in his tweet

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh tests positive for #COVID19. He has been advised by the doctors to stay in home quarantine. pic.twitter.com/kh3rElYfQQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2020

"On the advice of doctors, I have quarantined myself at my home. I request all the residents of UP to exercise caution and strictly adhere to the guidelines of the government," The UP BJP chief said in another tweet.

Earlier today, home minister Amit Shah also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. "My health is fine, but on the advice of the doctors I am getting myself admitted into a hospital," Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for #COVID19. He is being admitted to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/jgYN2wBEzA — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

India witnessed the biggest jump in COVID-19 cases as over 57,000 had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. With this, India's COVID-19 tally neared 17 lakh mark. Coronavirus claimed as many as 764 lives in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the virus zoomed to 36,511. The fatality rate in the country was one of the lowest in the world, the health ministry said.













Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via