UP: BJP MP's son shot at in Lucknow, cops claim attack staged; probe on

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore, Ayush, was shot at in Lucknow on early Wednesday by bike-borne miscreants. However, the police claimed that he had staged the attack on him by his brother-in-law.

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore from the Mohanlalganj constituency was shot at in the Madiaon area. He was rushed to a hospital from where he was discharged after receiving treatment for the gunshot injuries.

The 30-year-old suffered bullet injuries above his waist and another below the shoulder where the bullet grazed past him.

"The probe so far has indicated that he (Ayush) staged the firing at him by his brother-in-law," Commissioner of Police of Lucknow D K Thakur told news agency PTI.

Asked whether an FIR will be registered in the matter, the officer said, "No one has filed a complaint. We will do it as the weapon used in the act has been recovered."

The cops have found a licensed pistol used in the shooting. Further probe into the matter is underway.

