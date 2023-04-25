The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board Results 2023 for Class 10 and 12 today i.e. on 25 April. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

This year, Priyanshi Soni, who scored 98.33%, has topped the UP Board Class 10th examination and second and third rank was achieved by Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor.

In 2022, Girls had outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examinations with a pass percentage of 91.69 against latter's 85.25 percent. Last year's UP Board 10th examination was topped by Prince Patel from Kanpur, who scored an impressive 97.67 percent. Sanskriti Thakur from Moradabad and Kiran Kushwaha from Kanpur tied for second place, both achieving a score of 97.50 percent

According to the UP board Secretary, this time the training module was effective and due to the training, the examiners did not face any problems in evaluating the copies. The board had deployed 1,43,933 examiners across the state for the evaluation of copies and for the first time, the answer copies of the UP board were evaluated even on Sundays and holidays. Apart from this, reserve examiners were also kept. For evaluation, 258 evaluation centers have been set up in the state, where 1.44 lakh examiners will evaluate a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets