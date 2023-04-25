UP Board 10th Topper 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops exam with 98.33%2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:20 PM IST
- In 2022, Girls had outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examinations with a pass percentage of 91.69 against latter's 85.25 percent.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board Results 2023 for Class 10 and 12 today i.e. on 25 April. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.
