Students who have appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Board's high school and intermediate exam are waiting for the results to be declared. In a piece of good news for the students, the UP Board has said that it has already checked more than 1.25 crore copies. The exam papers will be evaluated till 1 April according to UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla. The board is making all-out effort to finish the evaluation process within the prescribed time limit. According to the UP board Secretary, this time the training module was effective and due to the training, the examiners are not facing any problems in evaluating the copies.

The board has deployed 1,43,933 examiners across the state for the evaluation of copies. Apart from this, reserve examiners have also been kept.

For evaluation, 258 evaluation centers have been set up in the state, where 1.44 lakh examiners will evaluate a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets. Elaborate arrangements have also been made for the security of these centers and examiners.

For the first time, for the training of the examiners and deputy head examiners, their deputy controllers have been trained through audio-video presentation, so that the answer sheets can be evaluated flawlessly and objectively.

Divyakant Shukla said that one static magistrate has been appointed at the evaluation centres.Strict arrangements have also been made for the security arrangements of the evaluation centers. Section-144 has been imposed in a radius of 100 meters around the evaluation centres.

Along with this, arrangements have been made to deploy at least four armed police guards and local intelligence unit-police personnel in plain uniform till the evaluation period.

Just like the board examinations were conducted under CCTV cameras with voice recorders, similarly, a provision has been made to monitor the evaluation work as well.

The evaluation work will be compulsorily under the surveillance of CCTV with avoice recorder. Arrangements have also been made for continuous monitoring of all the centers from the district and state-level control rooms for proper monitoring of the evaluation.