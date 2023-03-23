Students who have appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Board's high school and intermediate exam are waiting for the results to be declared. In a piece of good news for the students, the UP Board has said that it has already checked more than 1.25 crore copies. The exam papers will be evaluated till 1 April according to UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla. The board is making all-out effort to finish the evaluation process within the prescribed time limit. According to the UP board Secretary, this time the training module was effective and due to the training, the examiners are not facing any problems in evaluating the copies.

