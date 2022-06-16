Students who have appeared in the class 10, class 12 board exams of Uttar Pradesh may soon get their results accordingto various reports. Once the results are declared , it will be available on the official websites of UP Board at upresults.nic.in.

The results will be released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting held with the officials of UPMSP and UPBEB has expressed his concern and directed officials to announce the final date for the results soon. Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were held from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13.

Students can check UP board result 2022 by logging in to upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Students will have to use their roll numbers of board exams, along with school codes, for checking UP board results.

List of sites for UPMSP results

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

UP Board result 2022: How to check result once its out

Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.

Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Meanwhile, about 47 lakh students who have appeared for the exams are waiting for their Results. Last year, the final marks for class 10th were based on the average of their class 9 and class 10 pre-board exam results. The average marks received by a student in classes 10th and 11th were used to calculate the marks for Class 12.