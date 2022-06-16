The results will be released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting held with the officials of UPMSP and UPBEB has expressed his concern and directed officials to announce the final date for the results soon. Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were held from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13.