UP Board class 10, 12 results 2022 to be declared tomorrow: Here's how to check, direct link1 min read . 07:29 PM IST
- Candidates can check the results on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has stated that it will announce UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on June 18. Candidates can check the same on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.
The board exams were class 10 and12 were conducted from March 24 to April 13. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for the exams, but only, 47,75,749 had appeared for the same. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams.
The Board completed the evaluation process of more than 2.25 crore Class 10, 12 answer sheets in the month of May. UPMSP has directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year.
