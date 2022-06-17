Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  UP Board class 10, 12 results 2022 to be declared tomorrow: Here's how to check, direct link

UP Board class 10, 12 results 2022 to be declared tomorrow: Here's how to check, direct link

The board exams were class 10 and12 were conducted from March 24 to April 13.
1 min read . 07:29 PM ISTLivemint

  • Candidates can check the results on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has stated that it will announce UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on June 18. Candidates can check the same on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has stated that it will announce UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on June 18. Candidates can check the same on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

The board exams were class 10 and12 were conducted from March 24 to April 13. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for the exams, but only, 47,75,749 had appeared for the same. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams.

The board exams were class 10 and12 were conducted from March 24 to April 13. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for the exams, but only, 47,75,749 had appeared for the same. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams.

The Board completed the evaluation process of more than 2.25 crore Class 10, 12 answer sheets in the month of May. UPMSP has directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year.

The Board completed the evaluation process of more than 2.25 crore Class 10, 12 answer sheets in the month of May. UPMSP has directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year.

UP 10th, 12th Results 2022: Here's how to check and download

  • Go to upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link
  • Enter your board exam roll number and/or other details
  • Submit to download mark sheets

UP 10th, 12th Results 2022: Here's how to check and download

  • Go to upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link
  • Enter your board exam roll number and/or other details
  • Submit to download mark sheets