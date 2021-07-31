The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and 12 results today.

According to IAS Shishir, the UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2021 will be announced today at 3:30 pm. Students can to check their results by vising the following websites: upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Step 3: Login by inserting your roll number and other required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your UP board result will appear. Download and take a printout for future use

Students will be able to download the digital mark sheet of the UP board 2021 results, but hard copies of the results will be issued by the board later on.

This year, 29,94,312 students registered for UP Board Class 10th results and 26,09,501 for Class 12 results.

UP board class 10 and 12 evaluation criteria:

To calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP), 50% of marks obtained in class 10, 40% of marks obtained in class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10% of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.

For class 10, 50% of marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered, he said.

There will be no merit list for the UP board 2021 examination.

Students (registered for 2021), who want to appear in the improvement examination, can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.