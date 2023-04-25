UP board 12th topper 2023: Shubh Chhapra from Mahoba tops Class 12 with 97.80% marks2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:53 PM IST
- UP board Class 12th topper: Shubh Chhapra from Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh has topped the UP board Class 12 exams with 97.80 per cent
UP board Class 12th topper: Shubh Chhapra from the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh has topped the UP board result 2023 in Class 12 with an impressive 97.80 per cent. The second position in the UP board result 2023 in Class 12 was shared by Saurabh Gangwar from Pilibhit and Anamika from Etawah districts, respectively. Priyanka Upadhayay, Kushi, and Supriya achieved the third position with identical scores in the UP board result 2023.
