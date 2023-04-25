UP board Class 12th topper: Shubh Chhapra from the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh has topped the UP board result 2023 in Class 12 with an impressive 97.80 per cent. The second position in the UP board result 2023 in Class 12 was shared by Saurabh Gangwar from Pilibhit and Anamika from Etawah districts, respectively. Priyanka Upadhayay, Kushi, and Supriya achieved the third position with identical scores in the UP board result 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP board result 2023 for Class 12 today. The students who appeared for the Class12 exams in the UP board 2023 can check their results on the UPMSP official website - upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

Dibyakant Shukla, secretary of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), congratulated the students who have passed the UP board 2023 Class 12. This year, a total of 19, 41,717 candidates have cleared the UP board result 2023 for Class 12.

Like last year, the girls' passing percentage has surpassed that of the boys in the UP board Class 12 results. While 69.34 per cent of boys have cleared the UP board 2023 for Class 12, 83 per cent of girls have passed the class.

In 2022, Girls had outshined boys as the overall pass percentage of girls stood at 90.15 percent, whereas the overall pass percentage for boys was 81.21 percent. Divyanshi of Fatehpur had scored the highest marks in UP Board Class 12 exams amd secured 95.40 percent.

This year, the work of evaluation of answer copies was completed before the scheduled date i.e. 1 April. The evaluation of more than 3 crores of 19 lakh answer sheets was completed in 14 days. According to the UP board Secretary, this time the training module was effective and due to the training, the examiners did not face any problems in evaluating the copies.

