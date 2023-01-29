UP Board exams 2023: New guidelines issued to prevent cheating. Details here

UP Board exams 2023: New guidelines issued to prevent cheating. Details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 01:06 PM IST
UP Board has released a set of new guidelines in a bid to ensure cheating-free examinations including restrictions on the use of electronic devices by invigilators and
In a bid to prevent cheating in the upcoming board exams, Uttar Pradesh's Board of Secondary Education has released a list of guidelines which include restrictions on the use of electronic devices by invigilators, a 50% representation of external invigilators, and deployment of female invigilators for exams taken by girls.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×