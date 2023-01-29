UP Board exams 2023: New guidelines issued to prevent cheating. Details here

In a bid to prevent cheating in the upcoming board exams, Uttar Pradesh's Board of Secondary Education has released a list of guidelines which include restrictions on the use of electronic devices by invigilators, a 50% representation of external invigilators, and deployment of female invigilators for exams taken by girls.

Invigilators will not be allowed to use mobiles or any other electronic devices during the examination. Candidates will also not be permitted to bring any devices that could be used for copying or cheating in the exam such as mobile phone, calculator or any other e-devices.

The guidelines also state that half of the invigilators at the examination centre will be external and no teacher will be appointed at an examination centre based on their request for vested interest.

The invigilator will inspect the examination hall prior to the start of the exam to make sure that there are no materials present that could benefit the examinees, such as text material, posters, charts, or written instructions on the blackboard.

They will also be responsible for maintaining confidentiality and security of the question papers, as well as ensuring that no candidate enters the examination hall with any prohibited materials.

Additionally, no girl examinee will be searched by a male invigilator and female invigilators will be deployed at centers where girls are taking the exams. The Guidelines also state that a teacher teaching the subject for which the examination is being taken will not be put on duty.

As per Divyakant Shukla, Secretary of UP's Board of Secondary Education, each examination hall will have 2 invigilators and examination halls where more than 40 students are present will have 3 invigilators.

The guidelines are an attempt in realising the directives given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for conducting a copying-free board exam.

With inputs from PTI