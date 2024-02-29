Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  UP Board Paper Leak: Class 12th Biology, Math paper leaked on WhatsApp

UP Board Paper Leak: Class 12th Biology, Math paper leaked on WhatsApp

Livemint

  • UP Board class 12th Biology, Math paper leaked on WhatsApp

UP Board Paper Leak

UP Board Paper Leak: The Biology and Math exam for Class 12th students in Uttar Pradesh were leaked on WhatsApp on Thursday, as per a report by Jagran and News24.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.