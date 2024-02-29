UP Board Paper Leak: Class 12th Biology, Math paper leaked on WhatsApp
UP Board Paper Leak: The Biology and Math exam for Class 12th students in Uttar Pradesh were leaked on WhatsApp on Thursday, as per a report by Jagran and News24.
This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs
