According to the most recent information, the evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets from Class 10 and Class 12 examinees from 2022, which took place at 271 locations across the state, is now complete. This year, the Board instructed the chief head examiners and examiners to grant equal marks to all examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in approximately a dozen topics in Class 12 and seven key courses in Class 10.