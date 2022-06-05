The students who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh board exams 2022 can check their UP Matric and Inter exam results by using their roll number and school code. As per reports, the UP 10th and 12th board results 2022 is expected to be declared by the second week of June.
According to the most recent information, the evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets from Class 10 and Class 12 examinees from 2022, which took place at 271 locations across the state, is now complete. This year, the Board instructed the chief head examiners and examiners to grant equal marks to all examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in approximately a dozen topics in Class 12 and seven key courses in Class 10.
UP Board Result 2022: Here's how to check
The UPMSP result can be downloaded following these simple steps mentioned below:
Go to the official website- upmsp.edu.in
Click on the link that reads, 'UP Board 10th Result 2022' or 'UP Board 12th Result 2022'
Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
In addition to this, the students are expected to receive bonus marks on the Class 12 Maths exam. They will receive 10 bonus marks in paper code 329FP, seven bonus marks in 324FF, three bonus marks in 324FH, five bonus marks in 324FI, and four bonus marks in 324ZB.
Students are expected to receive bonus marks on the Class 12 Hindi exam. They will get one extra mark in paper code 301 DL, five bonus marks in 302 DP and five marks in 302 DR. Students will receive nine marks in the Class 10 Social Science paper number 825BY, six marks in 825CA, and four marks as a bonus in 825CD.
