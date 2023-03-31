UP Board Result 2023: 41 lakh copies still left for evaluation, result expected after THIS date2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 11:59 AM IST
UP Board Result 20203: The exam papers will be evaluated till 1 April according to UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla.
Students who have appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Board's high school and intermediate exam are waiting for the results to be declared. The UP board has announced that a total of 2.78 crore copies have been checked, out of 3.19 crore total answer sheets, while 41 lakhs are still left to be evaluated.
