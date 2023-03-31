Students who have appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Board's high school and intermediate exam are waiting for the results to be declared. The UP board has announced that a total of 2.78 crore copies have been checked, out of 3.19 crore total answer sheets, while 41 lakhs are still left to be evaluated.

All the copies allotted to five districts including Firozabad, Mainpuri, Amroha, Kanpur Dehat, and Chitrakoot were checked on Monday, while the evaluation work was completed on Sunday. In Prayagraj, five out of ten exam centres have completed the evaluation process so far.

The exam papers will be evaluated till 1 April according to UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla. The board is making an all-out effort to finish the evaluation process within the prescribed time limit.

The board has deployed 1,43,933 examiners across the state for the evaluation of copies. Apart from this, reserve examiners have also been kept. The board is making all-out effort to finish the evaluation process within the prescribed time limit.

For evaluation, 258 evaluation centers have been set up in the state, where 1.44 lakh examiners will evaluate a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets. Elaborate arrangements have also been made for the security of these centers and examiners.

For the first time, for the training of the examiners and deputy head examiners, their deputy controllers have been trained through the audio-video presentation, so that the answer sheets can be evaluated flawlessly and objectively.

Just like the board examinations were conducted under CCTV cameras with voice recorders, similarly, a provision has been made to monitor the evaluation work as well.

The evaluation work will be compulsorily under the surveillance of CCTV with a voice recorder. Arrangements have also been made for continuous monitoring of all the centers from the district and state-level control rooms for proper monitoring of the evaluation.