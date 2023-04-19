UP Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 results likely to be out on THIS date; here's how to check and other details2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:33 PM IST
- Students who appeared for UP board Class 10 and 12 exams can check their results on its official websites---results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. The official announcement of the date and time is not out yet, however, media reports states that the results may be declared on 27 April 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×