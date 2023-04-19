The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. The official announcement of the date and time is not out yet, however, media reports states that the results may be declared on 27 April 2023.

Earlier sources had told ANI the results of over 54 lakh students of UP Board that appeared to give exams of high school and intermediate will be announced in the third week of April.

Once the results are announced, students can check their results on the board's official website i.e. results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic

Here's how to check the UP Board result 2023

Visit the official website upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

Click on the board exam result link.

Enter your credentials

Your UP board result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and keep for future use

The UP Board of Class 10 and 12 examinations were held from February 16. The Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations concluded on March 4. The work of evaluation of answer copies was completed before the scheduled date i.e. 1 April. The evaluation of more than 3 crores of 19 lakh answer sheets was completed in 14 days. To pass the UP board exam, students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject.

According to the UP board Secretary, this time the training module was effective and due to the training, the examiners did not face any problems in evaluating the copies. The board had deployed 1,43,933 examiners across the state for the evaluation of copies and for the first time, the answer copies of the UP board were evaluated even on Sundays and holidays. Apart from this, reserve examiners were also kept. For evaluation, 258 evaluation centers have been set up in the state, where 1.44 lakh examiners will evaluate a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets.

After 30 years, a record has also been created in the UP board for conducting the examination without any hindrances like a paper leak or paper cancellations. Along with the education department, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) also kept an eye on the examination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also issued strict instructions, including the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA), against those involved in unfair practices during the examinations