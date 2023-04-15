UP Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th results likely to be out by April 272 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 09:21 AM IST
The UP Board of Class 10 and 12 examinations were held from February 16. The Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations concluded on March 4.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 board exam results before April 27, 2023. The date and time for UP board exam results will be announced soon.
