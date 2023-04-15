The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 board exam results before April 27, 2023. The date and time for UP board exam results will be announced soon.

Students who appeared for UP board Class 10 and 12 exams can check their results on its official websites---results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.

The UP Board of Class 10 and 12 examinations were held from February 16. The Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations concluded on March 4.

Steps to check UP board results

Step 1: Visit the official website upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the board exam result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Your UP board result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep for future use.

The work of evaluation of answer copies was completed before the scheduled date i.e. 1 April. The evaluation of more than 3 crores of 19 lakh answer sheets was completed in 14 days.

The UP board Secretary said that this time the training module was effective and due to the training, the examiners did not face any problems in evaluating the copies.

The board had deployed 1,43,933 examiners across the state for the evaluation of copies and for the first time, the answer copies of the UP board were evaluated even on Sundays and holidays.

Apart from this, reserve examiners were also kept. For evaluation, 258 evaluation centers have been set up in the state, where 1.44 lakh examiners will evaluate a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets.

Just like the board examinations were conducted under CCTV cameras with voice recorders, similarly, a provision was been made to monitor the evaluation work as well. The evaluation work was done under the surveillance of CCTV with a voice recorder.

Arrangements were also made for continuous monitoring of all the centers from the district and state-level control rooms for proper monitoring of the evaluation.

After 30 years, a record has also been created in the UP board for conducting the examination without any hindrances like a paper leak or paper cancellations. Along with the education department, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) also kept an eye on the examination.