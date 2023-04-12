UP Board results 2023: Class 10, 12 results to be declared on THIS date. How to check and other details here2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 06:43 AM IST
According to the timetable for the 2023 examinations released by the Secondary Education Board, the UP Board of Class 10 and 12 examinations were held from February 16. The Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations concluded on March 4.
The wait for Uttar Pradesh board exam results is finally over. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 results by the third week of April. Once the results are announced, students can check from the board's official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in
