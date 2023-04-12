The work of evaluation of answer copies was completed before the scheduled date i.e. 1 April. The evaluation of more than 3 crores of 19 lakh answer sheets was completed in 14 days. According to the UP board Secretary, this time the training module was effective and due to the training, the examiners did not face any problems in evaluating the copies. The board had deployed 1,43,933 examiners across the state for the evaluation of copies and for the first time, the answer copies of the UP board were evaluated even on Sundays and holidays. Apart from this, reserve examiners were also kept. For evaluation, 258 evaluation centers have been set up in the state, where 1.44 lakh examiners will evaluate a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets.