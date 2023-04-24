CBSE Class 10 & 12 Result 2023: Know major updates on result date & timing here1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:29 PM IST
- The candidates who appeared in the Class 10th and 12th UP board examinations can check their results through official websites or link given below
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Results 2023 on 25 April. The candidates who appeared in the Class 10th and 12th UP board examinations can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. The board has decided to announce the results around 1:30 PM on Tuesday.
