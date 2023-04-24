Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Results 2023 on 25 April. The candidates who appeared in the Class 10th and 12th UP board examinations can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. The board has decided to announce the results around 1:30 PM on Tuesday.

Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary of Madhyamik Siksha Parisad, Department Of Education (UP Board) made the announcement through his Twitter account.

This year, a total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the High School and Intermediate exams. Out of this, 31,16,487 were Class 10 students and 27,69,258 were Class 12 students. The process of evaluating the exam papers began on 18 March and concluded on 1 April. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were held from 16 February to 3 March and 16 February to 4 March, respectively.

How to check your UP board results:

1.Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on the Results 2023 link available on the home page.

3. As the page opens click on the result link according to your class i.e. 10th or 12th.

4. Enter your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a print our of your result for future reference.

According to the passing criteria set by UPMSP, students are required to obtain at least 35% marks in each subject to pass. If a student fails in one or more exams, they will have the opportunity to take compartment exams.