CBSE Class 10 & 12 Result 2023: Know major updates on result date & timing here

This year, a total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the High School and Intermediate exams. Out of this, 31,16,487 were Class 10 students and 27,69,258 were Class 12 students. The process of evaluating the exam papers began on 18 March and concluded on 1 April. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were held from 16 February to 3 March and 16 February to 4 March, respectively.

