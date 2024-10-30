UP boy chopped off with sword in Jaunpur, mother weeps with severed head in lap, harrowing visuals emerge

UP news, Jaunpur murder: A 17-year-old boy's head was chopped off. In a viral video clip, mother of the deceased boy could be seen weeping inconsolably as the boy's severed head lied in her lap.

Livemint
Updated30 Oct 2024, 04:54 PM IST
The incident was reported in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, police said.
The incident was reported in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, police said.(HT_PRINT)

A fight over a piece of land turned deadly when a 17-year-old boy's head was chopped off by his neighbour with a sword in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. The incident was reported in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, police said.

Harrowing visuals of the incident emerged on social media. In the viral clip, the mother of the boy could be seen weeping inconsolably as the severed head lied in her lap. Mint could not verify the authenticity of the videos. However, villagers were quoted by NDTV as saying that the boy's mother sat with the severed head in her lap for several hours.

Also Read | Salman Khan ‘sleepless’ after Baba Siddique’s murder: Zeeshan

What led to the violence?

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told news agency PTI that the violence was a consequence of a land dispute between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav. "This incident stems from a land dispute that has been ongoing between two parties for approximately 40-45 years," he said.

Police explained what led to the deadly violence. "Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning that flared up the tension," Sharma said.

Also Read | BJP leader Pramod Yadav shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

"During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him," the police official added.

SP Ajay Pal Sharma said, “Currently, I and the DM [District Magistrate] are present at the site, and an investigation has been conducted. Some accused have been detained, and they are being interrogated, with further legal actions underway.”

Also Read | What you should know about Jaunpur

According to UPTak, Anurag Yadav was a student at Raj College and skilled Taekwondo player. He had won a bronze medal in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition in Chandauli and a silver medal in the Open Nationals in Noida, the report added.

Lalta Yadav was arrested after the incident and a hunt is on for his son Ramesh. Police have been deployed in the village to prevent any further flare-ups.

Also Read | UP news: Former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh gets 7-year jail in kidnapping case

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the violence, launching a scathing attack at the Yogi-Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav posted on X, "There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together, on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP."

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUP boy chopped off with sword in Jaunpur, mother weeps with severed head in lap, harrowing visuals emerge

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.