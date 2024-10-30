UP news, Jaunpur murder: A 17-year-old boy's head was chopped off. In a viral video clip, mother of the deceased boy could be seen weeping inconsolably as the boy's severed head lied in her lap.

A fight over a piece of land turned deadly when a 17-year-old boy's head was chopped off by his neighbour with a sword in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. The incident was reported in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harrowing visuals of the incident emerged on social media. In the viral clip, the mother of the boy could be seen weeping inconsolably as the severed head lied in her lap. Mint could not verify the authenticity of the videos. However, villagers were quoted by NDTV as saying that the boy's mother sat with the severed head in her lap for several hours.

What led to the violence? Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told news agency PTI that the violence was a consequence of a land dispute between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav. "This incident stems from a land dispute that has been ongoing between two parties for approximately 40-45 years," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police explained what led to the deadly violence. "Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning that flared up the tension," Sharma said.

"During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him," the police official added.

SP Ajay Pal Sharma said, “Currently, I and the DM [District Magistrate] are present at the site, and an investigation has been conducted. Some accused have been detained, and they are being interrogated, with further legal actions underway." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to UPTak, Anurag Yadav was a student at Raj College and skilled Taekwondo player. He had won a bronze medal in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition in Chandauli and a silver medal in the Open Nationals in Noida, the report added.

Lalta Yadav was arrested after the incident and a hunt is on for his son Ramesh. Police have been deployed in the village to prevent any further flare-ups.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the violence, launching a scathing attack at the Yogi-Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}