A boy died by suicide in the Basti area of Uttar Pradesh, his family said on Monday. The boy's uncle alleged that the 17-year-old was tortured during a birthday party in their village.

"He was invited to a birthday party in the village," his uncle Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI. He said the incident took place on December 20 and the family got to know about it on December 21.

He alleged that the boy "was stripped naked and beaten and even urinated on."

"We don't know if it was all pre-planned," he added.

The relative further informed that the boy came home at night and "told us the next morning about the whole thing."

The uncle said the boy's family went to a police station to file a complaint, but “our complaint wasn't registered.”

"It has been three days but our cries were not heard... They met him again and tortured him, after which he committed suicide," the uncle said.

Meanwhile, CO Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said, “... A boy named Aditya hanged himself and a case has been registered at police station Kaptanganj. A case has been registered in the relevant sections... The reason is suspected to be mutual differences....”

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy in Maharashtra allegedly died suicide after his mother refused to get him a mobile phone on his birthday. The incident was reported in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on December 22. The incident occurred in Miraj city, an official said.

Vishwajeet Ramesh Chamdanwale reportedly hanged himself at his house while his mother and sister were asleep, the official told news agency PTI.

The official said Vishwajeet celebrated his birthday two days ago and had asked his mother for a mobile phone. The mother denied the request due to some financial problems.

The boy's family found him hanging the next day, he said.

The official added an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway.