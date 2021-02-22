OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP budget 2021: Prayagraj gets National Law university, 450 cr allocated for district courts
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
UP budget 2021: Prayagraj gets National Law university, 450 cr allocated for district courts

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 05:39 PM IST PTI

A budget provision of 150 crore has been made for building construction of Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court and 450 crore for Allahabad High Court is made

LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh government in the 2021-2022 budget has decided to set up National Law University in Prayagraj while 450 crore has been allocated for buildings of courts in districts.

An amount of 100 crore is proposed for construction of houses for judges of the High Court.

A budget provision of 150 crore has been made for building construction of Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court and 450 crore for Allahabad High Court is made.

20 crore received from the sale of welfare stamps is being proposed for transfer to the trustee committee of Lawyers Welfare Fund.

