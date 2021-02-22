UP budget 2021: Prayagraj gets National Law university, ₹450 cr allocated for district courts1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 05:39 PM IST
A budget provision of ₹150 crore has been made for building construction of Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court and ₹450 crore for Allahabad High Court is made
LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh government in the 2021-2022 budget has decided to set up National Law University in Prayagraj while ₹450 crore has been allocated for buildings of courts in districts.
An amount of ₹100 crore is proposed for construction of houses for judges of the High Court.
₹20 crore received from the sale of welfare stamps is being proposed for transfer to the trustee committee of Lawyers Welfare Fund.
