Yogi govt presents 5,50,270 cr budget, focus on agriculture sector

LUCKNOW : With a target of making Uttar Pradesh ''atmanirbhar'', the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday presented a ₹5,50,270.78 crore budget for 2021-22 in the state Assembly with a focus on the agriculture sector.

In view of doubling farmers' income by 2022, an outlay of ₹100 crore has been proposed for Atma Nirbhar Krishak Samanvit Vikas Yojana in the year 2021-22. Outlay of ₹600 crore has been proposed for the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana.

A provision of ₹700 crore has been made for free water facility to farmers.

A provision of ₹400 crore has been made to provide crop loan to farmers at concessional rates.

A target of setting up 15 thousand solar pumps in the financial year 2021-22 has been fixed.

As far as agriculture is concerned, a target has been fixed for food grain production of 644 lakh MT and oil seeds production of 13 lakh MT in the financial year 2021-2022.

For the year 2020-2021, Kharif production target of 223 lakh MT, Rabi target of 417 lakh MT and oilseed target of 12 lakh MT is set.

The target of distribution of 62 lakh 50 thousand quintal seeds is proposed in 2021-2022.

In the sector of cane development and sugar industry, distillation of 120 kilolitres per day capacity will be established in Pipraich sugar mill which will start in December 2021. There will be s facility to manufacture ethanol.

Pipraich sugar mill will be the first sugar mill in North India to manufacture ethanol directly from sugarcane juice.

The crushing capacity of Mohiuddinpur-Meerut sugar mill of the corporation area was increased to 3,500 TCD from 2,500 TCD. A target to increase the crushing capacity of Mohiuddinpur-Meerut sugar mill from 3,500 TCD to 5,000 TCD is proposed to benefit 1,00,000 cane farmers in the state.

As far as the Animal Husbandry department is concerned, the budget aims at upgrading breed, along with animal health, disease control, livestock insurance, construction of new veterinary hospitals and establishment of cow-protection centers as well as setting up of temporary cow-shelter sites are aimed.

Under the Rashtriya Pashu Rog Niyantran Karyakram, a target has been fixed to eliminate the mouth and foot disease by the year 2030 in the state.

In the fisheries' sector, in the financial year 2021-2022, 10-year lease allocation of 3,000 hectare community ponds owned by gram panchayats and 300 crore fingerlings production / fingerlings distribution from all sources is proposed.

As many as 2 lakh fishermen are proposed to be covered for free Premium under Machhuwa Durghatna Beema Yogna.

A provision of ₹243 crore has been made for the new scheme 'Pradhanmantri Matsya Sampada Yojana'. In Horticulture & Food Processing, a provision of ₹400 crore is made for the Pradhanmantri Sookshm Khadya Udyog Unnayan Yojana.

A budget provision of ₹40 crore is made for the implementation of Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy, 2017.

As far as agriculture education and research is concerned, a decision to set up 20 new Krishi Vigyan Kendra for dissemination of latest agricultural information. Out of 20 Krishi Vigyan Kendra 17 are operational. Land transfer and action for implementation is under process for the remaining 3 Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

In the Irrigation and Water Resources sector, the aim is to complete 8 projects in the year 2021-2022.

A Budget also has provision of ₹1,137 crore for Madhya Ganga Nahar Pariyojna, ₹976 crore for Rajghat Nahar Pariyojna, ₹610 crore for Saryu Nahar Pariyojna, ₹271 crore for Purvi Ganga Nahar Pariyojna and ₹104 crore for Ken Betwa Link Nahar Pariyojna.

