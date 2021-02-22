OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP budget proposes at least 640 crore to develop and beautify Ayodhya
Works in progress at Karsewak Puram in Ayodhya. PTI file photo (HT_PRINT)
Works in progress at Karsewak Puram in Ayodhya. PTI file photo (HT_PRINT)

UP budget proposes at least 640 crore to develop and beautify Ayodhya

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 07:31 PM IST PTI

  • The budgetary provisions for fiscal 2021-22 include a sum of 300 crore for the construction of an approach road to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ayodhya Dham

LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh budget tabled in the state assembly on Monday has proposed a sum of at least 640 crore for the development and beautification of Ayodhya.

The budgetary provisions for fiscal 2021-22 include a sum of 300 crore for the construction of an approach road to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ayodhya Dham. The budget has also proposed a sum of 140 crore for the all-round growth of the city, including the development of Suryakund there. Another sum of 100 crore has been provided for the development and beautification of other tourism facilities in Ayodhya. The budget has also made a provision of 101 crore for the development of the Ayodhya airport, to be named Maryada Purshotam Shriram Airport.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
This RBI believes that the need of the hour is to back growth. File photo of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Moderate inflation provides room to support growth: MPC minutes

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.28% to 47,746.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.35% higher at 13,981.95.mint

Investors lose 3.7 lakh crore as Sensex falls 1,145 points

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST
An undated black and white photo handout on February 22, 2021 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio. - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed on February 22, 2021 travelling with a UN convoy in eastern DRC, the foreign ministry in Rome said.

Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy

3 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Indians still hungry for fast food: Report

Indians still hungry for fast food: Report

2 min read . 06:07 PM IST

To attract tourists elsewhere in the state, the budget provides 100 crore and 200 crore respectively for the development and beautification of tourism facilities in Varanasi and Chitrakoot. A provision of 200 crore has also been made for the Chief Minister Tourism Fiscal Scheme. All developmental projects in the state will be executed in accordance with the mythological significance of various cities, an official spokesman said.

The budget has also provided a sum of 15 crore for the year-long commemoration of the Chauri-Chaura incident centenary. The budget has also proposed 8 crore and 4 crore respectively for the construction of a tribal museum in Lucknow and a freedom fighters’ gallery in Shahjahanpur. In its budget, the state government has also decided to confer 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman' on eminent writers and artists who have not been given any other award by the state. Under this scheme, a maximum of five people will be honoured and given a sum of 11 lakh each every year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout