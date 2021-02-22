UP budget proposes at least 640 crore to develop and beautify Ayodhya

The budget has also provided a sum of ₹15 crore for the year-long commemoration of the Chauri-Chaura incident centenary. The budget has also proposed ₹8 crore and ₹4 crore respectively for the construction of a tribal museum in Lucknow and a freedom fighters’ gallery in Shahjahanpur. In its budget, the state government has also decided to confer 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman' on eminent writers and artists who have not been given any other award by the state. Under this scheme, a maximum of five people will be honoured and given a sum of ₹11 lakh each every year.

