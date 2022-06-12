UP bulldozer drive: Shashi Tharoor asks ‘...under what law?’

Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor Sunday criticised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for ‘exempting itself from the Indian constitution,’ a day after the state chief minister said that bulldozers will continue to crush ‘criminals and mafias’ in the state
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor Sunday criticised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for “exempting itself from the Indian constitution," a day after the state chief minister said that bulldozers will continue to crush “criminals and mafias" in the state.
Tharoor, a member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, twitted he was “shocked" to receive a viral Facebook video showing the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Afreen Fatima narrating the demolition of her house in Prayagraj. “Due process of law is fundamental to democracy," the Thiruvananthapuram MP added.
Raising questions on the legality of the ‘bulldozer drive’ being carried out in the state by the Yogi Adityanath government, he wrote: “Under what law & following what process has this been done? Has UP exempted itself from the Constitution of India?"
Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) today demolished the house of house Javed Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of Friday's violence in the state, news agency PTI reported.
"The house was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, he was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his side on May 24. On the given date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented as well, and hence on May 25, demolition orders were issued," a senior PDA official said.
A day ago, the properties of two persons accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place as well.
In the video shared by Tharoor, Fatima said that Allahabad Police has detained her father without any warrant or paperwork, and they (the family) is not aware of his whereabouts.
“As of now, I do not know where my father is," Fatima said in the viral video.
She further said that at around 12:30 midnight, Uttar Pradesh police also detailed her mother and younger sister.
A day ago, UP chief minister Adityanath, who has often spoken of how under his rule the state has been rid of frequent riots, said in a series of tweets that while no action will be taken on “the house of a poor", bulldozers will continue to crush “criminals and mafia".
Issuing a stern warning action against those responsible for the violence in the state, the chief minister said strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days
"There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society. No innocent should be harassed, but not a single guilty should be spared," the chief minister added.
Under Adityanath, the state administration has been cracking down on criminals and riot accused, seizing or razing their properties. The state police has arrested 255 people from various districts in the state in connection with Friday's violence during protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.
